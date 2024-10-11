IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea regarding constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking to public the proposed amendment in the constitution.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

During hearing, the chief justice remarked that an identical case was also pending before the Supreme Court, adding that there was a procedure to present the legislative bill.

The court reserved the decision on maintainability of case after hearing the initial arguments by the petitioner’s counsel.