IHC Reserves Verdict On Maintainability Of Plea Regarding Constitutional Amendment
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking to public the proposed amendment in the constitution.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.
During hearing, the chief justice remarked that an identical case was also pending before the Supreme Court, adding that there was a procedure to present the legislative bill.
The court reserved the decision on maintainability of case after hearing the initial arguments by the petitioner’s counsel.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA hosts national conference on Humanitarian Response for Gaza, Lebanon1 minute ago
-
Dairy safety teams discard 1,500-litre adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
Nutrition Int'l, PFA join hands to ensure high-quality, fortified edible oils for consumers11 minutes ago
-
German Scientists visit ICCBS University of Karachi11 minutes ago
-
A walk held to mark World Mental Day11 minutes ago
-
India, Afghanistan lands used against Pakistan: Governor Kundi11 minutes ago
-
Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib take over as Commander Karachi, Commander Pakis ..11 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody11 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of Overseas & Human Reso ..15 minutes ago
-
Malaria, dengue cases drop 40% in Sindh, Medicines available for 195,000 patients: DG Health21 minutes ago
-
DPO DIKhan visits check post21 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM taking steps for promotion of farm mechanization: Minister31 minutes ago