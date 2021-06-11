IHC reserves verdict on naval club case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed June 30, a date to announce its judgment in petitions against construction of Naval farm and sailing club near Rawal Dam Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the bench had fixed this case for hearing again so that the two sides could give arguments in legal points.

Counsel for Naval Chief, Ashtar Ausaf informed the court that his client had been retired from his post. He further said that the objection of all sides had been removed regarding the matter.

The chief justice, however, instructed all the respondents to submit their written arguments if they want to the bench. The court would give its judgment after ten days.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till June 22.

It may be mentioned here that the construction of naval club had been challenged in IHC. The petition alleged that the CDA had taken on action against the construction and it was being developed illegally.