UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Reserves Verdict On Naval Club Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:51 PM

IHC reserves verdict on naval club case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed June 30, a date to announce its judgment in petitions against construction of Naval farm and sailing club near Rawal Dam Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed June 30, a date to announce its judgment in petitions against construction of Naval farm and sailing club near Rawal Dam Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the bench had fixed this case for hearing again so that the two sides could give arguments in legal points.

Counsel for Naval Chief, Ashtar Ausaf informed the court that his client had been retired from his post. He further said that the objection of all sides had been removed regarding the matter.

The chief justice, however, instructed all the respondents to submit their written arguments if they want to the bench. The court would give its judgment after ten days.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till June 22.

It may be mentioned here that the construction of naval club had been challenged in IHC. The petition alleged that the CDA had taken on action against the construction and it was being developed illegally.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Dam May June Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Post All From Court

Recent Stories

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

8 minutes ago

With Pakistan facing heat phenomenon, Himalayas be ..

4 minutes ago

Over 9,000 Migrants Have Died Trying to Reach Spai ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea Elects Youngest Opposition Leader in M ..

4 minutes ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget 202 ..

43 minutes ago

Lao gov't warns against complacency as COVID-19 po ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.