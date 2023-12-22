Open Menu

IHC Reserves Verdict On PAC's Powers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict in cases pertaining to the powers of Public Accounts Committee to summon NAB officials in the Tayyaba Gul harassment case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the two sides.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the committee had the authority to summon the officials as per the rules.

The chief justice inquired as to why Tayyaba Gul had approached the PAC instead of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) or anti-corruption department.

He said the PAC could not directly summon the head of any institution on the complaint of someone.

The court reserved the verdict after the two sides concluded their arguments.

It may be mentioned here that the PAC had summoned former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and director general on the complaint of Tayyaba Gul.

