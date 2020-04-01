IHC reserves verdict on petition filed to address public issues during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict over maintainability of a plea filed for redressal of issues being faced by citizens due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

The verdict was reserved by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Advocate Abdul Rehman filed the petition.

The chief justice asked the petitioner, "Do you know the resources of your state? Are all the citizens doing their duty properly?" He said, "We need to be united and help each other instead of creating new conflicts at this hour of trial and tribulation as the state has limited resources and being its citizens we must fulfill our responsibilities.

" He asked the petitioner, "Don't you have confidence in the government."To which, he responded, "I have confidence in the government but problems of people should be resolved on priority."After completion of arguments the court reserved its verdict over the maintainability of such plea.