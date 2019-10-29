UrduPoint.com
IHC Reserves Verdict On Petition Seeking Suspension Of Nawaz Sharif's Sentence

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:42 PM

IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking suspension of Nawaz Sharif's sentence

A IHC division bench heard the arguments, reserved verdict which is likely to announce it soon.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on petition seeking suspension of Nawaz Sharif's seven-year sentence on medical grounds awarded him in Al-Azizia reference.
A division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the arguments of both sides and reserved the verdict on the subject matter which is likely to be announced soon.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister sardar Usman Buzdar appeared befeore the Islamabad High Court and said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was satisfied with medical treatment being provided to him at Services Hospital.

He stated that they paid fine of 600 inmates and took steps for jail reforms after personally visiting eight jails in Punjab and added that Nawaz Sharif was just in their custody as his case was not relavant to them. "We have provided the best possible health care facilities to Nawaz Sharif," said Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. "We are equally concerned about the condition of other inmates,".

The Punjab CM appeared before the IHC division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kiani seized with the hearing of a case about suspension of sentence earlier awarded to former PM Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference.

"What have you done for other inmates in jails?" the bench asked the Punjab, observing that he was summoned to explain government's steps for other inmates' welfare in jails.

Punjab CM Buzdar said that he personally visited eight jails and took steps for their reforms. After recording his statement, the benchc allowed him to leave who came out of the courtroom and strict security arrangments had been made on this occassion.

Earlier, before Buzdar's appearance before the IHC, the PML-N workers chanted slogans against PTI government and Punjab CM Buzdar. The CM was taken there under strict security arrangments.

Dr. Adnan, the persnonal physician of Nawaz Sharif, Advocate Khwaja Haris and others were present in the courtroom.

The court also sought health reports of Nawaz Sharif who is in Services Hospital. The doctors told the bench that Nawaz Sharif's condition was deteriorating with every passing day as his sugar level, heart issue and platelets problem was very complicated.

