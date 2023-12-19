IHC reserves verdict on plea about delimitations in multiple constituencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in petitions pertaining to delimitations of multiple Constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, hearing the case, remarked that the court would pass an appropriate order which would be applicable in future as well.

Barrister Qasim Nawaz appeared in case pertaining to delimitations in District Sanghar. Similarly, the petitions were also moved against the delimitations in NA-93, NA-94 Chaniot, NA-106, NA-107, PP-121, PP-124 of Toba Taxing and NA-8 District Bajor.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).