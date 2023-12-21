IHC reserves verdict on plea against polls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to postpone the general elections till scrutiny of CNIC of Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to postpone the general elections till scrutiny of CNIC of Afghan nationals.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that how the elections could be postponed after its schedule had been issued.

Petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to postpone the general elections until the scrutiny process was completed. The court, however, reserved the verdict after hearing arguments.