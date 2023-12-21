Open Menu

IHC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Polls

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 06:31 PM

IHC reserves verdict on plea against polls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to postpone the general elections till scrutiny of CNIC of Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to postpone the general elections till scrutiny of CNIC of Afghan nationals.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that how the elections could be postponed after its schedule had been issued.

Petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to postpone the general elections until the scrutiny process was completed. The court, however, reserved the verdict after hearing arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Federal ministers hold talks with Baloch protestor ..

Federal ministers hold talks with Baloch protestors

5 minutes ago
 PU, Enrichers Investment Group ink MoU

PU, Enrichers Investment Group ink MoU

5 minutes ago
 IAP, Police to take joint steps for facilitating b ..

IAP, Police to take joint steps for facilitating business community

6 minutes ago
 DPO Mansehra takes disciplinary measures against 6 ..

DPO Mansehra takes disciplinary measures against 61 police officers for negligen ..

6 minutes ago
 PU declares MA/MSc results

PU declares MA/MSc results

6 minutes ago
 PU, AU sign agreement

PU, AU sign agreement

5 minutes ago
12 'criminals' arrested

12 'criminals' arrested

6 minutes ago
 DG IOM calls on Secretary Interior

DG IOM calls on Secretary Interior

6 minutes ago
 Protesters breaching Red Zone to face legal conseq ..

Protesters breaching Red Zone to face legal consequences: ICCPO

12 minutes ago
 Punjab governor awards 29,456 degrees at Sargodha ..

Punjab governor awards 29,456 degrees at Sargodha University convocation

12 minutes ago
 Czech Republic envoy visits city, explores cultura ..

Czech Republic envoy visits city, explores cultural heritage

9 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 245 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 245 points

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan