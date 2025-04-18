IHC Reserves Verdict On Plea Regarding Fertilizer's Price
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its decision in a case related to the method of determining the prices of fertilizer.
The Competition Commission had initiated an inquiry against fertilizer companies in 2020 over the issue of increasing fertilizer prices. Instead of submitting a response to the commission, the fertilizer companies had approached the Islamabad High Court and obtained a stay order.
Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz of the IHC reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of the parties on the request of the fertilizer companies.
The lawyer for the fertilizer companies took the position in the court that the costing information of the companies is confidential, so this information cannot be provided to the Competition Commission.
The lawyer for the Competition Commission said that according to the SECP regulations, all companies are obliged to submit cost audits to the SECP. Companies also provide this information to the SECP. How is it possible that companies
submit cost audit information to one regulator but refuse to provide the same information to another regulator?
The court reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties.
