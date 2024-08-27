IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission for the investigation of the Arshad Sharif murder incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission for the investigation of the Arshad Sharif murder incident.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition regarding the matter. During the proceeding, the attorney general of Pakistan informed the bench that the cabinet had approved the draft for agreement with Kenya and now it will be sent there. He said that two Pakistanis have been investigated in the murder case.

He said that the Kenya government has given limited access after which a fact-finding report was prepared.

The Kenya government expressed concern over disclosing the report and denied further access into the matter, he said.

The AGP said that after this general elections were held in Kenya and then the report was accomplished. He said that the matter of the joint investigation team is being viewed by the apex court. A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has been constituted on this matter and it would be taken up after summer vacations, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the petition.