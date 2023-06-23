The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the PTI chief's appeal against the toshakhana criminal case proceeding in the trial court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the PTI chief's appeal against the toshakhana criminal case proceeding in the trial court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's Chairman Imran Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's counsel Khawaja Harris said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had no authority to decide whether someone was the culprit or innocent. He said that the ECP had also not accepted that the complaint was filed after 120 of the incident.

He further said that the secretary of ECP had also no authority to authorize someone to file the complaint. He said that the law had given powers to Chief Election Commissioner and ECP's four members in this regard but they didn't use it. He said that his client had filed three other cases as well against the trial, adding that a complaint couldn't be filed to the session court directly as the magistrate was the relevant forum for this.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the case till July 5, after Eid.