IHC Reserves Verdict On PTI Founder's Plea Against Jail Trail
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s plea challenging his jail trial in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases, following the completion of arguments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s plea challenging his jail trial in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases, following the completion of arguments.
A two-member IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case.
Defence counsel Shoaib Shaheen contended that the reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a haste as the notification for jail trial was issued before its filing.
The Federal Government issued the trial notification on November 28, and the reference was filed on December 20, whereas, the second notification was issued on November 14, and the reference was filed on December 4, he added.
Justice Tariq Jahangiri asked whether the trial court conducted any proceedings during the period between the issuance of the notification and the filing of the reference.
The NAB prosecutor replied that the PTI founder was arrested on November 13 in the 190-million-pound scam case.
Shoaib Shaheen said that there was no court order existed related to the jail trial. They were not against the jail trail, but some parameters should be followed in that regard, he added.
Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan apprised the court that screenshots from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube were available as evidence, indicating that the media had been granted access to the trial.
Later, the court reserved its verdict on the PTI founder’s plea seeking annulment of his jail trial in two corruption cases.
Recent Stories
ICCI delegation visits NDU
Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture
Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends Sunridge Foods for Fortificati ..
ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality
Pakistani diplomat explores high-tech collaboration in Yangtze River Delta
DC Skardu holds meeting for settlement of electricity bills
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends Sunridge Foods for Fortification & Exemplary Food ..21 minutes ago
-
ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs6 minutes ago
-
DC Skardu holds meeting for settlement of electricity bills6 minutes ago
-
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA53 minutes ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa58 minutes ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP58 minutes ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan58 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights58 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas1 hour ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him1 hour ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria1 hour ago