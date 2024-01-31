IHC Reserves Verdict On PTI Founder's Plea To Dismiss Marriage Case
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:41 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to dismiss marriage case against him
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to dismiss marriage case against him.
IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case.
Defence counsel Salman Akram Raja argued that it was a political case, aimed to humiliate his client.
He pointed out that the case was filed after five years and 11 months of Bushra Bibi's divorce.
During the hearing, the chief justice observed that according to the case filed by Khawar Manika, he divorced Bushra Bibi on November 14.
He also pointed out that there was a gap of 48 days between her marriage and divorce, assuming the Nikah of Bushra Bibi with the PTI founder took place on January 1.
Khawar Manika's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi, argued that a 90-day gap was obligatory according to the Shariah and if the Nikah was found irregular, it would be considered against the law.
