IHC Reserves Verdict On Shibli Faraz's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking the provision of FIRs details and stopping the police from arresting PTI leader Shibli Faraz.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents. The state counsel informed the court that the details related to Ali Amin Gandapur, Azam Khan Swati and Murad Saeed had already been provided. He said that 18 cases were registered against Ali Amin Gandapur while eight against Murad Saeed in various police stations.

He said that the petition of Azam Swati had been disposed off by the court.

Dr Baber Awan said that the defence was not provided with the details regarding Shibli Faraz. He prayed to the court to stop the police from arresting him until the information was shared. He said that the arrest of Shibli Faraz should be conditional on the approval of the court.

The court remarked that it had to view whether it could stop the arrest of the accused. The court reserved the judgment after hearing the argument.

