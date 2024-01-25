Open Menu

IHC Restores DCs Authority To Issue MPO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 01:31 PM

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

A IHC two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, issued directives to overturn the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad's suspension of the MPO.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted temporary relief by reinstating the authority for issuing a Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The development took place at the moment when two weeks are left from the general elections.

The court placed a stay on the single bench's decision that restricted the Deputy Commissioner from issuing the MPO, and notices were served to the Chief Commissioner and others regarding their appeal.

Responding to the request for a stay order, the court provisionally reinstated the powers of the DC Islamabad.

Justice Babar Sattar had previously declared the authority to issue the MPO by DC Islamabad as unlawful.

In reaction to the inter-court appeal by the Chief Commissioner, the Secretary Interior, the court has issued notices to all parties involved.

