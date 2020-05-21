IHC restores Mayor Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz suspending the government's notification of suspending him for 90 days.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the petition moved by Anser Aziz challenging his suspension as mayor.

Secretary and Chairman Local Body Commission Afsar Ali Sufian appeared before the court along with the relevant record.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed displeasure over the presented record and asked whether the suspension of mayor was part of the agenda of 7th meeting of Municipal Corporation Islamabad. To this, the Secretary Local Body Commission answered in 'no'.

The court subsequently suspended the notification suspending Sheikh Anser Aziz for ninety days.