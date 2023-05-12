IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has also directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, a temporary relief by prohibiting the police from arresting him in any new cases until May 17.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan of the IHC has directed the authorities concerned to ensure Imran Khan's security and ordered that he should not be arrested in any case registered after May 9.

The verdict was announced on the plea of the PTI chairman who has already obtained bail in the Al-Qadir Trust Case and was staying inside the IHC premises to avoid arrest in other cases registered against him.

He filed a bail plea through his counsel against his arrest in all other cases registered against him after being arrested on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

During the hearing of the cases, strict security arrangements were made both inside and outside the IHC. This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, however, has reacted negatively to the decision, stating that Imran Khan would be arrested if there was any possibility. He further alleged that Imran Khan was behind recent events in the country.