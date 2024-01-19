IHC restrains trial court from testifying witnesses in marriage case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restrained the trial court from recording the statements of witnesses in the marriage case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directives while hearing the case.

During the course of proceedings, defence counsel Salman Akram Raja apprised the court that the entire district judiciary was present in the Adiala Jail to record the statements of witnesses in the case.

Seeking the case details, the CJP observed that the court would issue directives to the trial court to stop recording the statements.

Salman Akram Raja argued that according to the statements of witnesses, if accepted by the court, the nikah was solemnized after 48 days.

The court questioned about the exact duration of Idat.

The defense counsel responded that the usual duration of Idat was 90 days, however, Mufti Taqqi Usmani had provided clarification in that regard.

Subsequently, the court inquired about what the defence had challenged in the case.

"We have challenged the summons issued to the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi," Raja replied.

The IHC then refrained the trial court from testifying witnesses and issued a notice to Khawar Manika in the PTI founder's plea.