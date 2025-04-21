IHC Returns Services Of Two Judges To PHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday returned the services of two judges of the lower judiciary to Peshawar High Court (PHC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday returned the services of two judges of the lower judiciary to Peshawar High Court (PHC).
The registrar office has issued the notification after the approval of the acting Chief Justice.
The services of Grade 21 District and Sessions Judge Syed Ehtesham Ali were returned to the Peshawar High Court. Judge Syed Ehtesham Ali was posted as Officer on Special Duty in Islamabad.
The services of Grade 20 Additional District and Sessions Judge Haseena Saqlain were also handed over to the Peshawar High Court. She was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge West.
APP/wsj-usz
Recent Stories
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP
Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration
Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minist ..
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers
Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat exports
Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development ..
IHC returns services of two judges to PHC
Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s economic development capacity
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed3 minutes ago
-
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP3 minutes ago
-
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers3 minutes ago
-
Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development: Kakar3 minutes ago
-
IHC returns services of two judges to PHC3 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts in poverty alleviati ..3 minutes ago
-
All reservations regarding water distribution to be resolved through talks.: Dr Tariq3 minutes ago
-
Strategic partnership to further accelerate Pak-China relationship: Jiang Zaidong57 minutes ago
-
Poet of East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal remembered on his 87th death anniversary57 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to brave officers in "Ghazi Week" event57 minutes ago
-
DPO visits to police stations, service center57 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to improve education at districts level2 hours ago