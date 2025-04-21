IHC returns services of two judges to PHC

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday returned the services of two judges of the lower judiciary to Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The registrar office has issued the notification after the approval of the acting Chief Justice.

The services of Grade 21 District and Sessions Judge Syed Ehtesham Ali were returned to the Peshawar High Court. Judge Syed Ehtesham Ali was posted as Officer on Special Duty in Islamabad.

The services of Grade 20 Additional District and Sessions Judge Haseena Saqlain were also handed over to the Peshawar High Court. She was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge West.

