UrduPoint.com

IHC Rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s Arrest As ‘legal’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 11:00 PM

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

The court orders the High Court Registrar to file an FIR and issued contempt of court notices to the Interior Secretary and the Islamabad IG.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ruled that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is "legal."

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of Imran Khan's arrest and held an immediate hearing on the case, with the court announcing its decision after reserving it earlier. Imran Khan's arrest was found to be lawful by the court.

The court ordered the High Court Registrar to file an FIR and issued contempt of court notices to the Interior Secretary and the Islamabad IG. The High Court Registrar was instructed to investigate and submit a report by May 16th. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the Interior Secretary's absence during the hearing.

Justice summoned IG Islamabad, Secretary Interior, and other officials to provide information on how Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises.

The Chief Justice also warned that action would be taken against the Prime Minister and the ministers if necessary. The IG Islamabad presented a copy of the NAB warrant in the Islamabad High Court.

According to Barrister Ali Gohar, Imran Khan was assaulted with a rod and hit on his injured leg. Lawyer Khawaja Haris stated that NAB had sent several notices to Imran Khan, but he did not appear. The inquiry was converted into an investigation, and a request for Imran Khan's bail was prepared, according to the NAB case.

Imran Khan was present in a registry branch of the IHC where he had gone for his biometric, but the Rangers continued to advance towards him to arrest him.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Rangers National Accountability Bureau May FIR Islamabad High Court From Court IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

1 hour ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

3 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

3 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.