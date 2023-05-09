IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court orders the High Court Registrar to file an FIR and issued contempt of court notices to the Interior Secretary and the Islamabad IG.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ruled that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is "legal."

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of Imran Khan's arrest and held an immediate hearing on the case, with the court announcing its decision after reserving it earlier. Imran Khan's arrest was found to be lawful by the court.

The court ordered the High Court Registrar to file an FIR and issued contempt of court notices to the Interior Secretary and the Islamabad IG. The High Court Registrar was instructed to investigate and submit a report by May 16th. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the Interior Secretary's absence during the hearing.

Justice summoned IG Islamabad, Secretary Interior, and other officials to provide information on how Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises.

The Chief Justice also warned that action would be taken against the Prime Minister and the ministers if necessary. The IG Islamabad presented a copy of the NAB warrant in the Islamabad High Court.

According to Barrister Ali Gohar, Imran Khan was assaulted with a rod and hit on his injured leg. Lawyer Khawaja Haris stated that NAB had sent several notices to Imran Khan, but he did not appear. The inquiry was converted into an investigation, and a request for Imran Khan's bail was prepared, according to the NAB case.

Imran Khan was present in a registry branch of the IHC where he had gone for his biometric, but the Rangers continued to advance towards him to arrest him.