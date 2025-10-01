IHC Rules Wife's Rights To Receive Maintenance Expense Is Unconditional
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the appeal of a citizen against the interim order of the Guardian Judge fixing monthly maintenance of Rs 75,000 for his wife and two children.
The court said that the words used by the husband in the petition regarding his wife show his malice.
The court ruled that the wife’s right to receive maintenance during marriage is unconditional and cannot be made conditional on the husband’s claims of conjugal rights.
Justice Muhammad Azam Khan rejected the petition of Umar Akbar Ali Ghuman, in which he challenged the interim order of maintenance and took the position that the wife is disobedient, rejected the repeated requests for restoration of conjugal rights.
If the wife does not support her husband in fulfilling his marital responsibilities, she is not entitled to any maintenance. The Guardian Judge Islamabad had passed an interim order to pay Rs 15,000 per month to the petitioner’s wife and Rs 30,000 per month to the two children, which was challenged in the High Court.
The court wrote that there was no irregularity or illegality in the order of the Family Judge dated March 6, 2025. The words used by the husband in the petition regarding his wife show his malice. The Islamabad High Court has directed the Guardian Judge to dispose off the non-maintenance case within two months so that the interim non-maintenance can be merged with the final decision.
