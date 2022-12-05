UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Action On Registration Of Bogus FIR Against Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted one-week time to capital's police for taking actions against personnel involved in registration of a bogus FIR against a woman.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, expressed annoyance over registration of FIR against woman without any name of complainant and said that the court would shift the matter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) if a transparent inquiry was not conducted into it.

The court questioned that whether the police would register case if someone claimed that secretary interior had slapped him while in drunk condition.

The SSP Operations, on the occasion, submit the inquiry report of the FIR and said that it was clear that the FIR could not be registered without the name of complainant. He prayed the court to grant some time to take action against the responsible of negligence.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till December 18. It may be mentioned here that the husband of AIG Maria was also accused of harassing the petitioner woman.

