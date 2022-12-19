The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan in a petition challenging the de-notifying of PTI's MNA Shandana Gulzar.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan in a petition challenging the de-notifying of PTI's MNA Shandana Gulzar.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition. Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Shah appeared before the court.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not implemented the decision of this court dated November 15.

The court served notices to AGP for assistance and adjourned hearing into the matter till the second week of January. Previously, the court had served notice to ECP.

The ECP had de-seated Shahndana Gulzar and notified Roheela Hamid as MNA. The decision was challenged before the IHC.