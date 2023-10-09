Open Menu

IHC Seeks Answer From CDA Regarding Plot Allotment To Private Educational Institution

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 08:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a case against allotment of 21 kanal land in sector F-11 to a private educational institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a case against allotment of 21 kanal land in sector F-11 to a private educational institution.

The court also summoned secretary Ministry of Education and Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s member estate on next hearing with the relevant record.

The court instructed the additional attorney general to raise the matter also to high forum.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by a leader of teachers’ association Fazal e Mola.

At the outset of hearing, addressing additional attorney general, Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that this case should be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that the real matter was related to plot which was allotted to favor somebody.

The court sought the original file of the land on next hearing.

It said that the CDA was even authorized to cancel the plot allotment if it was given other than the actual purpose.

Advocate Kashif Malik said that it was responsibility of the state to under article 25 of the constitution to ensure free education to every citizen.

The relevant act was introduced in 2012 and now is in enforced in capital. As per the CDA rules, the plots of Primary schools could be allotted to the institutions of Federal without paying anything. However, this plot was allotment to favor a private person on the name of public and private partnership. He said that the corruption cases were already pending against the said persons in NAB, anti corruption and other institutions.

