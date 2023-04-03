UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Answer From Interior Ministry Regarding Imran Khan's Security

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from interior ministry in a case regarding provision of security to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf through its lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer said that security from the former prime minister had been withdrawn.

The chief justice remarked that what were the SOPs of the security if there was a threat to the life of someone.

He remarked that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had withdrawn securities from many persons.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till April 6, while seeking comments from the interior ministry.

