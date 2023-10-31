Open Menu

IHC Seeks Answer Regarding Appointment Of Judge In Cipher Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought the answer from Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the appointment of special judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain in the cipher case against the PTI Chairman.

The court summoned a joint secretary the ministry on November 2, to reply on the matter.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard the intra-court appeal of PTI Chairman against the jail trial and appointment of special judge in the cipher case.

Petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said the law minister had no powers to ask an anti-terrorism court judge for trial in the cipher case. Only the chief justice of high court can grant powers to any additional session judge, he said.

He said that they had also raised these points before the single bench.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case till next Thursday.

