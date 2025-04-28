Open Menu

IHC Seeks Answer Regarding Travel Restriction On Aleema Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

IHC seeks answer regarding travel restriction on Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought responses from respondents on a petition against the inclusion Aleema Khan in the travel ban list.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition seeking to remove Aleema Khan’s name from the travel ban list.

Aleema Khan’s lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry said that the petitioner was a member of the board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum and Numal University. She has to go abroad for fund-raising for Hospital and university.

The court enquired why Aleema Khan’s name was included in the travel ban list? Are there any proceedings under Section 87 or 88 pending against the petitioner?

Advocate Khalid Yousuf said that there are no proceedings under Section 87 or 88 pending against the petitioner.

She is appearing in all the cases against her and has also secured bails. The petitioner has to go to the UK for fundraising but her name was on the travel ban list.

Advocate Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry requested that the court declare the order to include petitioner’s name in the travel ban null and void.

The court sought a report from respondents by May 5 adjourned the hearing of the case till May 5.

