IHC Seeks Arguments Against Conviction Of Shoaib Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments on appeals against the conviction of Shoaib Sheikh and Rizwan Shah in the Axact fake degree case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments on appeals against the conviction of Shoaib Sheikh and Rizwan Shah in the Axact fake degree case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the case, adjourned the appeals till September 14.

Defence lawyer Latif Khosa said two different cases had been registered in Islamabad and Karachi against the same incident. However, the Sindh High Court terminated the first information report (FIR) registered in Karachi after the investigation officer in Sindh admitted that there were no proofs against his client.

The court inquired that if the allegations in the two FIRs were the same against the accused. The additional attorney general replied that the allegations were different in the two cases, adding the second case was never challenged before any forum.

The chief justice observed that not even one alleged victim raised complaint against the accused in the said scam. The cases were registered in two cities on basis of publishing of a news story, he noted.

The court adjourned the case seeking arguments against the conviction of Shoaib Sheikh on next date.

