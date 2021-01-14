UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Arguments From AGP In Ata Ul Haq Qasmi Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

IHC seeks arguments from AGP in Ata ul Haq Qasmi case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments from Attorney General of Pakistan on maintainability of a case pertaining to implementation of Supreme Court (SC)'s decision in Ata ul Haq Qasmi's appointment case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the petition regarding the above matter. During the proceeding, the lawyers of Fawad Hassan Fawad, Pervez Rashid and Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi objected over the admissibility of the petition, on which the court sought arguments at the next hearing on the admissibility of the petition.

The court said that right of hearing for Ishaq Dar was terminated as he was not appearing in the case despite repeated notices.

The court summoned the Attorney General for assistance and adjourned the hearing till March. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered to recover Rs197 million from At ul Haq Qasmi, Ishaq Dar, Pervez Rashid and others. The ptv had approached the Islamabad High Court for recovery of the money.

