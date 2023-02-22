UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Arguments From ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

IHC seeks arguments from ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought arguments from the Director General, Law, ECP in contempt of court plea and disqualifying of PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar against a special seat of National Assembly (NA).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case filed by PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali argued that section-104 of the Election Act was not correctly interpreted.

He said that if a seat got vacant then the next nomination was supposed to be made from the list provided by the party head. The PTI had provided the new list for the special seats in NA, he said, adding that the ECP had no authority to disqualify his client in this way.

The court sought arguments from DG Law ECP and adjourned the case till next week.

