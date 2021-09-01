UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Arguments From Maryam's Lawyer In Avenfield Property Appeals

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:30 PM

IHC seeks arguments from Maryam's lawyer in Avenfield property appeals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday instructed the lawyers to give arguments on September 8, in appeals of Vice President Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz and her husband Cap (reted) Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in Avenfield Apartment reference.

Earlier, the bench expressed displeasure over absence of Maryam Nawaz and her husband. During hearing, Justice Farooq inquired about the presence of appellants and asked that should this court pass a strict order on accused absence.

The court observed that Maryam Nawaz's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz should also have not filed the application for adjournment of today's hearing.

The court observed that these appeal were partly heard and now on every date a new application for adjournment was filed. This court had even decided appeals of 2019-20 in other cases and it was still pending.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor also requested the court to cancel the bails of the two accused over disappearance from today's hearing.

The bench was told that Capt. (reted) Safdar was inside the mosque to offer prayer while Maryam Nawaz was reaching the court in few minutes.

Later, the bench expressed unhappiness over 'loudly speaking of Maryam Nawaz' as she arrived in the courtroom and remarked that the accused deserved for bail cancellation as she didn't know how to respect the court.

Meanwhile, PML-N's leader Atta Tarar Advocate arrived at the rostrum and apologized on the matter. After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case till next date. Justice Farooq asked Atta Tarar to tell lawyer Amjad Pervaiz to avoid further delay in hearing. The court further instructed the lawyers to give arguments on next hearing.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz had filed an application to the court on last day requesting it to fix another date after September 3, for hearing on appeals. He adopted the stance that he was on leave from August 16, to September 3, and thus could not appear before the court. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case.

Maryam Nawaz was announced a seven year jail along with heavy fine by the accountability court Islamabad while her husband Capt. (reted) Safdar was awarded one year imprisonment in the case. The decision was challenged in IHC that subsequently suspended the imprisonment sentences.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Lawyers Fine May August September Islamabad High Court Prayer Mosque Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

31 minutes ago
 Dedication, teamwork driving force behind developm ..

Dedication, teamwork driving force behind development of any institution: VC KMU ..

31 minutes ago
 Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyi ..

Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyina - Reports

30 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terror ..

Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terrorism Systems at Its Facilities

31 minutes ago
 Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Ra ..

Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

34 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of Universit ..

CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of University of Engineering Swat

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.