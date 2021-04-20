UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Arguments In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

IHC seeks arguments in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on next hearing from lawyers of two accused in appeals against their sentences in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s leader Imran Farooq murder case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the accused appeal.

During hearing, the counsel of main accused Mohsin Ali concluded his arguments. He contended that no evidence was produced before the court which proved that the knifes were bought by his client.

The chief justice asked that what was written by Imran Farooq in his letter. To this, the lawyer said there was no original letter available instead, there was only translation of it. The court had to view this also that if it was really written by Imran Farooq or not.

The letter had stated that Imran Farooq had no good terms with MQM's founder Altaf Hussain. After conclusion of arguments by the lawyer, the court sought arguments from counsels of other two accused including Moazam Ali and Khalid Shamim. The hearing of the case was adjourned till next Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Chief Justice MQM Altaf Hussain Lawyers Imran Farooq Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

113,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 minutes ago

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

26 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

28 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

30 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

30 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.