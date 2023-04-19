(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed May 5 for final arguments on Imran Khan's application seeking to withdraw case against his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

The court also extended its stay order against the by-polls till the same date.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had filed an application to withdraw the case stating that an identical case was also pending with the Lahore High Court (LHC).

During the course of hearing, the court questioned whether a petitioner could approach another forum for the same matter if his case was already pending with a certain forum.

The court also asked whether the petitioner could pursue a case after withdrawing another identical case from another forum.

PML-N's lawyer Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha opposed Imran Khan's request, saying the PTI chief had filed another case in the LHC when his case was already pending with the IHC with regard to the Toshakhana reference.

He said the IHC was not informed about the filing of an identical case in the LHC.

The court adjourned the case till May 5 for further hearing.

It may be mentioned that the ECP had disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for not disclosing the gifts received from the Toshakhana. Imran Khan had challenged the decision before the IHC and the LHC at same time.