IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend trial court’s judgement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday called for arguments regarding the plea to suspend the trial court's full judgment in the Toshakhana case against the Pakisatn Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

A bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri heard the plea for the restoration of bail in the Toshakhana case, NAB investigation, and the 190 million Pounds scandal.

The PTI chairman's lawyer Shehbaz Khosa and Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in the court.

The petitioner's counsel said that the high court only suspended the sentence of the trial court instead of suspending the entire judgment.

The NAB prosecutor said that the PTI chairman's petitions were inadmissible as his bail applications were inadmissible.

In this regard, the court sought a copy of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and its amendments till date.

Subsequently, the IHC adjourned the further hearing of the case till November 14 and directed the authorized officer of the Ministry of Law to appear on the next date of hearing.

The PTI chairman filed a separate application to suspend the decision of dismissal of his bail applications saying that he could not appear before the courts for being in jail.