Open Menu

IHC Seeks Arguments In Toshakhana Case To Suspend Trial Court’s Judgement

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 09:45 PM

IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend trial court’s judgement

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday called for arguments regarding the plea to suspend the trial court's full judgment in the Toshakhana case against the Pakisatn Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday called for arguments regarding the plea to suspend the trial court's full judgment in the Toshakhana case against the Pakisatn Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

A bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri heard the plea for the restoration of bail in the Toshakhana case, NAB investigation, and the 190 million Pounds scandal.

The PTI chairman's lawyer Shehbaz Khosa and Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in the court.

The petitioner's counsel said that the high court only suspended the sentence of the trial court instead of suspending the entire judgment.

The NAB prosecutor said that the PTI chairman's petitions were inadmissible as his bail applications were inadmissible.

In this regard, the court sought a copy of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and its amendments till date.

Subsequently, the IHC adjourned the further hearing of the case till November 14 and directed the authorized officer of the Ministry of Law to appear on the next date of hearing.

The PTI chairman filed a separate application to suspend the decision of dismissal of his bail applications saying that he could not appear before the courts for being in jail.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Scandal Jail November Islamabad High Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani call ..

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani calls Palestinian counterpart for ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated i ..

ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated in 9th May case

8 minutes ago
 Fight against TB back on track after Covid disrupt ..

Fight against TB back on track after Covid disruptions: WHO

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat d ..

Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat dengue virus

8 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail f ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail for identification parade

3 minutes ago
 CM's aide assures transparency in Mega City Nowshe ..

CM's aide assures transparency in Mega City Nowshera

3 minutes ago
Exhibition showcasing products made by schoolchild ..

Exhibition showcasing products made by schoolchildren held at Children’s Libra ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to former MPA in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to former MPA in May-9 case

3 minutes ago
 PM hopeful of SIFC bringing in over $60b investmen ..

PM hopeful of SIFC bringing in over $60b investment to Pakistan in five years

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post to provide efficient courier service ..

Pakistan Post to provide efficient courier services to business community: PMG P ..

42 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan encourages student activism agains ..

NAB Balochistan encourages student activism against corruption

42 minutes ago
 Secretary culture announces to restore Café cultu ..

Secretary culture announces to restore Café culture, Folk Studio

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan