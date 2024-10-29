IHC Seeks Arguments On Acquittal Plea Of PTI Founder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments from respondents on next hearing on acquittal pleas of PTI founder and his wife in 190million pounds reference
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments from respondents on next hearing on acquittal pleas of PTI founder and his wife in 190million Pounds reference.
The court also maintained its stay order against trial court’s final judgment till the next date.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the acquittal pleas of the accused.
At the outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that the trial in 190 million pounds reference was in final phase.
He said that the defense side had been cross examining during the last 20, 25 hearings on investigation officer.
The defense lawyer said that Bushra Bibi couldn’t appear before the trial court in Monday’s hearing due to sickness. The bench asked the defense lawyer to avoid unnecessary delay into the proceeding.
The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 7.
Meanwhile, the court also ordered to fix the appeal of accused in Toshakhana-I case for hearing.
Recent Stories
APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims
13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause ..
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU
3 boilers sealed, owners fined
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister ..
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad
Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered3 minutes ago
-
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region5 minutes ago
-
3 boilers sealed, owners fined5 minutes ago
-
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister Aqeel5 minutes ago
-
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar5 minutes ago
-
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration5 minutes ago
-
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers14 minutes ago
-
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems14 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking14 minutes ago