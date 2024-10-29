IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments from respondents on next hearing on acquittal pleas of PTI founder and his wife in 190million Pounds reference.

The court also maintained its stay order against trial court’s final judgment till the next date.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the acquittal pleas of the accused.

At the outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that the trial in 190 million pounds reference was in final phase.

He said that the defense side had been cross examining during the last 20, 25 hearings on investigation officer.

The defense lawyer said that Bushra Bibi couldn’t appear before the trial court in Monday’s hearing due to sickness. The bench asked the defense lawyer to avoid unnecessary delay into the proceeding.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 7.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered to fix the appeal of accused in Toshakhana-I case for hearing.