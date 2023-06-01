UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Assistance From AGP Regarding Taping Of Citizens' Calls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IHC seeks assistance from AGP regarding taping of citizens' calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan regarding recording of telephonic conversations of private people and releasing audiotapes.

The IHC's bench appointed senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, Mukhdoom Ali Khan, former chairman senate Raza Rabbani and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha as amicus-curiae and served notices to them for assistance in the matter.

The court questioned that if the constitution and law permitted the surveillance of telephonic calls of citizens and secretly recording it. If it was permitted then which authority was responsible to tape the conversations and what was its mechanism, it asked.

The court asked that what were the safeguards in order to keep the audiotapes as secrete and avoiding its misuse.

It further questioned that if audio recording and its release was not permitted in the law then which authority was responsible to violate the privacy of the citizens.

The court also raised question that if the Parliament was authorized to conduct an inquiry regarding a matter of a private person and whether the NAB's speaker could form a special committee on it.

The court order said that it was not suspending the notification for formation of the special committee in respect of the Parliament.

However, it said that the summon notice of the special committee to petitioner Najamu Saqib would remain suspended till May 25.

The court also instructed the petitioner to name Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as respondents in the petition.

The court sought para-wise written comments from respondents including secretary National Assembly in the case.

Justice Baber Sattar issued a seven-page judgment regarding last day hearing on a petition filed by former chief justice Saqib Nisar's son Najmu Saqib challenging formation of a special committee by the speaker national assembly to probe his alleged audiotape containing his conversation with a PTI's ticket holder.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Parliament Raza Rabbani May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

37 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

1 hour ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

1 hour ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.