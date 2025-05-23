IHC Seeks Assistance From Lawyers In Plea Seeking PTI's Founder Release On Parole
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 11:16 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought further assistance from petitioner’s lawyer in a case seeking release of PTI founder on parole
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought further assistance from petitioner’s lawyer in a case seeking release of PTI founder on parole.
Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the petition of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
In a written order issued by the court regarding hearing of May 14, the court said that some facts have come to light while writing the order. The petitioner's lawyers should assist on these facts.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period. Ali Amin Gandapur had filed an application for release of Imran Khan on parole.
The Registrar's Office had raised objections to the application. The court has not yet removed the objections of the Registrar's Office on the application.
Recent Stories
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender
Senate body elects new chairman
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State f ..
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan
IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot
NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK
PIA explores cooperation with Romania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination1 minute ago
-
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender1 minute ago
-
Senate body elects new chairman1 minute ago
-
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State for Law and Justice B ..1 minute ago
-
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson8 minutes ago
-
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK8 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea in 30 days8 minutes ago
-
Governors discuss national security, political affairs7 minutes ago
-
KP assembly convenes meeting of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs7 minutes ago
-
Flood emergency control room set up at Kotri Barrage7 minutes ago
-
LHC directs mandatory installation of water meters in next fiscal year7 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders congratulate Army Chief on promotion as Field Marshal7 minutes ago