IHC Seeks Assistance From Lawyers In Plea Seeking PTI's Founder Release On Parole

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 11:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought further assistance from petitioner’s lawyer in a case seeking release of PTI founder on parole.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the petition of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

In a written order issued by the court regarding hearing of May 14, the court said that some facts have come to light while writing the order. The petitioner's lawyers should assist on these facts.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period. Ali Amin Gandapur had filed an application for release of Imran Khan on parole.

The Registrar's Office had raised objections to the application. The court has not yet removed the objections of the Registrar's Office on the application.

