IHC Seeks Assistance Regarding Shifting Of Imran, Bushra's Acquittal Pleas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:53 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought assistance from the lawyers on petitioners’ request for transferring of acquittal pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to another bench in Toshakhana-II case
IHC’s single member bench comprising Justice Inam Amin Minhas issued a written order regarding hearing on the acquittal petitions of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.
The order said that the lawyer of PTI founder Barrister Salman Safdar had requested that this bench not to hear the acquittal petition and shift the matter back to the Chief Justice for the formation of a new bench because the petitions related to Toshakhana II have already been heard by another bench.
It further said that the Supreme Court has ruled that in case of objection on the bench, the judge himself has to decide whether to recues from the case or not.
The court adjourned the hearing seeking further assistance on the objection on the bench. The new date will be fixed by the Registrar's Office later.
It may be mentioned here that the trial court had rejected the acquittal pleas of the accused in the said case. However, the decision had been challenged before the high court.
