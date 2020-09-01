UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Business Visa Policy From Interior Ministry In Cynthia Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought business visa policy from Ministry of Interior on September 22, in a case seeking deport of American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought business visa policy from Ministry of Interior on September 22, in a case seeking deport of American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie.

Additional attorney general informed the court that the American blogger had stated before the ministry that she was not associated with any government institution of the country.

At this, Chief Justice Athar Minallah noted that previously the ministry had adopted the stance that the Cynthia had been serving to some government institutions in Pakistan. He said the ministry had not adopted a clear stance so far pertaining to the matter.

Expressing displeasure with representative of interior ministry, the bench remarked that what order the ministry had passed.

`Is there any law or policy', the chief justice asked and questioned whether the ministry had any documents which tell the visa policy for foreigners.

The court remarked that if someone would come tomorrow on business visa and gave statement against prime minister, whether he would be treated in same way.

The bench also ordered the lower court to decide the registration of First Information Report (FIR) against Cynthia after listening the matter again.

The court also stopped Cynthia D. Ritchie from giving controversial statements against politicians.

The court sought business visa policy from the ministry and adjourned hearing of the case till next date and directed it to come with relevant record.

