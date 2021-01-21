UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Cabinet Committee's Report On Missing Persons

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

IHC seeks cabinet committee's report on missing persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the decision of single member bench for imposing fine on high officials in missing person case and sought report from sub-committee of cabinet.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the appeal of federation against the decision of single member bench in missing person's case. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) and Secretary Interior appeared before the court in person.

AGP Khalid Javed said that it was a matter of basic human right, we were aware that it was the responsibility of the government. The government was taking concrete measures in this regard and a sub-committee of cabinet had also been constituted to view the missing persons' matter, he said.

The committee was responsible to submit its report comprising the reasons of forced disappearances and recommendations, the AGP added.

He said that the executive had taken notice of the issue and prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

He also prayed the court to suspend the contempt of court proceeding against secretary interior and defence.

The AGP said that the committee could take one or two months to prepare its report.

Justice Farooq remarked that this court just wanted the recovery of missing persons.

The lawyer of missing person, Umer Gilani argued that about 40 hearings were made in this case but the missing persons were not produced yet. The government had admitted before the single member bench that it was ready to give compensation to the victim family, he said.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till March.

