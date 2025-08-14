IHC seeks cases details against Azam Swati

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 12:43 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought details from the Interior Ministry regarding the case registered against PTI leader Azam Khan Swati at various police stations.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petition of Azam Swati who appeared before the court along with his lawyer.

It said that the applicant is a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, baseless cases have been made, of which he has no knowledge. The applicant wants to surrender himself and approach the courts, he said.

The court directed the Interior Secretary to ensure provision of details of cases registered against Azam Swati. The court served notices to the Interior Ministry, IG Police Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner ICT and Director General FIA for response.

The court adjourned the hearing till next week.

