IHC seeks cases details against PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought cases record against PTI’s leader Taimoor Saleem Jhagra till January 6.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the PTI leader seeking cases details against him.

The court instructed the petitioner to remove the objections of registrar office and file it again after rectifying.

The registrar office has objected on the petition regarding a request for provision of cases details registered by Punjab police in Attock.

The court sought the details and adjourned further hearing of the case.