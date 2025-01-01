Open Menu

IHC Seeks Cases Details Against PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

IHC seeks cases details against PTI leader

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought cases record against PTI’s leader Taimoor Saleem Jhagra till January 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought cases record against PTI’s leader Taimoor Saleem Jhagra till January 6.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the PTI leader seeking cases details against him.

The court instructed the petitioner to remove the objections of registrar office and file it again after rectifying.

The registrar office has objected on the petition regarding a request for provision of cases details registered by Punjab police in Attock.

The court sought the details and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Attock January Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

2 minutes ago
 Timely completion of ongoing development projects ..

Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..

2 minutes ago
 DC listen complaints of citizens at public facilit ..

DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate suga ..

Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry

2 minutes ago
 Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winn ..

Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via ..

Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

10 minutes ago
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Pr ..

KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II

10 minutes ago
 DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio e ..

DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication

2 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

30 minutes ago
 RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th ..

Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves ..

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan