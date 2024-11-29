IHC Seeks Cases Details Against Salman Akram Raja
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 08:51 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report regarding the registered cases against PTI's leader Salman Akram Raja in Punjab and Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report regarding the registered cases against PTI’s leader Salman Akram Raja in Punjab and Islamabad.
The court also stopped the authorities from possible arrest of the petitioner.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case of Salam Akram Raja seeking provision of cases details against him.
He said that the Punjab police had tried to arrest him in Lahore.
The petitioner’s lawyer said that there was a risk of his client’s arrest in any unknown case and prayed the court to stop the arrest of Mr. Raja and issue directives for provision of cases details against him.
The court served notices to respondents and sought cases details from them. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till next week.
