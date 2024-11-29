Open Menu

IHC Seeks Cases Details Against Sher Afzal Marwat

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 09:16 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought cases details against PTI’s lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat and stopped his arrest in any unknown case

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Sher Afzal Marwat in which the Interior Ministry, IGP and FIA were nominated as respondents.

The court served notices to the respondents and sought report inquiry the details of registered cases against the petitioner. The court asked the respondents to submit the report till next Friday and adjourned further hearing by stopping the authorities from arresting the petitioner in any unknown case.

