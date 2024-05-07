IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought details from Interior Ministry regarding the cases registered in other provinces against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought details from Interior Ministry regarding the cases registered in other provinces against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Islamabad Police submitted their report regarding the cases against Gandapur.

The FIA said that only one inquiry was pending with it against the petitioner while the capital police said that a total 18 cases were registered against him out of which 14 have been concluded.

However, there was no case in NAB against KPK’s chief minister, the report said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case wherein the FIA, Police and NAB submitted their reports. The court instructed the interior ministry to present report by May 29, regarding the cases registered cases against petitioner.