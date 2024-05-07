Open Menu

IHC Seeks Cases Details From Provinces Against Gandapur

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought details from Interior Ministry regarding the cases registered in other provinces against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought details from Interior Ministry regarding the cases registered in other provinces against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Islamabad Police submitted their report regarding the cases against Gandapur.

The FIA said that only one inquiry was pending with it against the petitioner while the capital police said that a total 18 cases were registered against him out of which 14 have been concluded.

However, there was no case in NAB against KPK’s chief minister, the report said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case wherein the FIA, Police and NAB submitted their reports. The court instructed the interior ministry to present report by May 29, regarding the cases registered cases against petitioner.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police National Accountability Bureau Interior Ministry Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

7 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

7 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

7 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

7 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

11 minutes ago
 Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

11 minutes ago
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

11 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

28 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

12 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

4 minutes ago
 USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in ..

USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan