IHC Seeks Cases Record Against Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 09:41 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought the record of cases against Sher Afzal Marawat Advocate, a member of the legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and stopped the authorities from taking further action against him

IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Sher Afzal Marawat and also removed the objections of Registrar Office on it. The lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the Registrar Office had objected on his plea regarding the lack of biometric verification.

The lawyer said that he was being harassed by the respondents as he had been contesting the cases of PTI chairman. He claimed that new cases were being registered against him on daily basis, and a first information report had been lodged in Attock.

He prayed the court to seek the details of cases against him and also stop any adverse action against him.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till August 30.

