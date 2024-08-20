Open Menu

IHC Seeks CCTV Footage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:21 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought CCTV footage from the authorities in a case seeking recovery of two brothers of PTI activist Azhar Mashwani

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, remarked that the FIA, Interior and defense ministries had expressed ignorance about the missing persons.

The court remarked that the incidents of disappearance are same as it were during previous regime. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the court has to view the matter as per the law and constitution.

He said that it is hoped that these people would be recovered soon with the help of attorney general of Pakistan. If someone is involved in hatred speech he should be dealt as per law, he said.

Petitioner’s lawyer Dr. Babar Awan said that the brothers of Azhar Mashwani were lifted 72 days back. The lawyer said that the route of the vehicles which carried the abductee should be traced out.

The court sought the CCTV footage of the incident and adjourned hearing till Thursday.

