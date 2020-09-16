UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks CDA Comments In Affectees Compensation Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

IHC seeks CDA comments in affectees compensation case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought detailed comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to payment of compensations to affectees of various CDA sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought detailed comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to payment of compensations to affectees of various CDA sectors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that not even a single plot would be allotted to anyone until payment of compensation to the last affected person.

The bench noted that incidents of crime and land grabbing had been increasing while the affectees were waiting for their right.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan informed the bench that the affectees were being invited in every meeting pertaining to the matter.

He said that balloting was being conducted through National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

The chief justice remarked their was a conflict of interest into the affairs. The revenue officer who acquire land for sector, must took plot in it, he said, adding that there was nothing in Islamabad other than conflicts of interests. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till September 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister September Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Institutions witnessed maximum attendance on secon ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese academy launches researcher projects on oz ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA temporarily clears suspected CNICs: Senate t ..

2 minutes ago

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in southern US

3 minutes ago

Russian Law Enforcement Confirms Suicide of Neo-Na ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine bars entry to 1,000 Jewish pilgrims over v ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.