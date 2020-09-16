IHC seeks CDA comments in affectees compensation case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought detailed comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to payment of compensations to affectees of various CDA sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought detailed comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to payment of compensations to affectees of various CDA sectors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that not even a single plot would be allotted to anyone until payment of compensation to the last affected person.

The bench noted that incidents of crime and land grabbing had been increasing while the affectees were waiting for their right.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan informed the bench that the affectees were being invited in every meeting pertaining to the matter.

He said that balloting was being conducted through National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

The chief justice remarked their was a conflict of interest into the affairs. The revenue officer who acquire land for sector, must took plot in it, he said, adding that there was nothing in Islamabad other than conflicts of interests. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till September 18.