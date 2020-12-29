ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a request seeking to stop demolishing of houses in village Bhekan Syedan and sought comments from CDA against the petition.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by the residents of Bhekan Syedan.

The petitioner Razia Bibi stated that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not paying the compensations after acquiring her land in the village. The CDA had given notice to demolish the house till tomorrow, she said.

The court rejected the request to stop the CDA operation, however, sought comments regarding status of compensation amount from the authority till January 1.