UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks CDA's Comments Against Houses' Demolishing

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

IHC seeks CDA's comments against houses' demolishing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a request seeking to stop demolishing of houses in village Bhekan Syedan and sought comments from CDA against the petition.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by the residents of Bhekan Syedan.

The petitioner Razia Bibi stated that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not paying the compensations after acquiring her land in the village. The CDA had given notice to demolish the house till tomorrow, she said.

The court rejected the request to stop the CDA operation, however, sought comments regarding status of compensation amount from the authority till January 1.

Related Topics

Hearing January Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

44 seconds ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

14 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

45 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.