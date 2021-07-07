ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought detailed answer from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition seeking issuance of salaries to the sanitary workers.

The court instructed the civic body to present a senior official on next hearing to answer regarding the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by sanitary workers against non issuance of salaries to them.

The chief justice remarked that the workers who were responsible for the cleanliness of the city were not being treated equally as citizens.

The Constitution protected the basic rights of every citizen, he said.

The court asked that who was the employer of these workers and what were the terms for their recruitment.

The CDA's lawyer pleaded that these workers were attached with the job for last 15 to 20 years. Some were privatized while the many others' services were regularized, he said.

He said that the CDA had directed the contractors to ensure implementation of basic rights of the workers.

The court remarked that the CDA was responsible if these workers were not being given their due rights.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the response of CDA lawyers and sought a detailed report from the body till July 29.