UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks CDA's Comments On Sanitary Workers' Salaries Matter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

IHC seeks CDA's comments on sanitary workers' salaries matter

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought detailed answer from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition seeking issuance of salaries to the sanitary workers.

The court instructed the civic body to present a senior official on next hearing to answer regarding the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by sanitary workers against non issuance of salaries to them.

The chief justice remarked that the workers who were responsible for the cleanliness of the city were not being treated equally as citizens.

The Constitution protected the basic rights of every citizen, he said.

The court asked that who was the employer of these workers and what were the terms for their recruitment.

The CDA's lawyer pleaded that these workers were attached with the job for last 15 to 20 years. Some were privatized while the many others' services were regularized, he said.

He said that the CDA had directed the contractors to ensure implementation of basic rights of the workers.

The court remarked that the CDA was responsible if these workers were not being given their due rights.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the response of CDA lawyers and sought a detailed report from the body till July 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lawyers Job July Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

51 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

51 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.