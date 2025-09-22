Open Menu

IHC Seeks Chief Commissioner's Answer In Plea Against Promotion Of Labor Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM

IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought answer from Chief Commissioner ICT in a case against promotion of a labor officer while superseding eight seniors

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought answer from Chief Commissioner ICT in a case against promotion of a labor officer while superseding eight seniors.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, remarked that chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) is holding two positions at a same time including the post of chief commissioner.

He noted that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court sought an explanation from the Chief Commissioner in the case of making 8 seniors superseded and then made them labor inspectors and then labor officers.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that the Chief Commissioner should see what is happening under his nose, why are the posts vacant.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that there are judgments of this court that the charge of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner should be with separate officers.

Petitioner’s lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi, Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman and state counsel Abdul Rehman appeared in the court.

The High Court, seeking answer from the Chief Commissioner in the case of appointment of a labor officer, adjourned the hearing till next month.

